Family drives over 2,600 miles to adopt Harvey the husky in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A husky with a facial deformity that gives him a unique and endearing lopsided grin caught the attention of a family in Seattle that decided to make the journey on the roads to San Diego to adopt him.

Joy Ollinger, a Humane Officer with the San Diego County Department of Animal Services, has posted photos of adoptable animals on social media to get their pups some much-needed attention.

"Shelters are bursting at the seams with amazing animals that would make excellent family pets," Ollinger said.

Sherry Lankston, her children, and their dog made the trek from Seattle to San Diego amid a downpouring winter storm that struck most of Southern California.

Harvey the husky immediately caught their family's eye when they saw Ollinger's post.

"I saw that silly grin and knew we had to meet him. It's been a few years since we could visit our friends and favorite places in San Diego, so why not? Roadtrip," Lankston said.

Lankston knew there was a chance Harvey could have been adopted before she and her family arrived in San Diego, but it was a risk she was willing to take.

"There's nothing sad about an animal finding its forever home. We'll be very happy for him and enjoy visiting our friends and soaking up some sun before heading back north," Lankston shared.

Harvey going home with Lankston and her family was meant to be.

Lankston and her son picked Harvey the husky early Saturday morning.

Click here to learn more about the dogs and cats available for adoption through the San Diego Department of Animal Services. County shelters in Carlsbad and Bonita are open for the public to visit, with animals up for adoption.