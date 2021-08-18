Family of San Diego Afghan woman says she fled Kabul with help from US military

A San Diego Afghan woman says she has been so busy fielding calls from refugees that she has not been able to help her sister or other family.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Afghan woman who was teaching in Kabul was able to escape her native country taken over by the Taliban.

Her family says she is now in Qatar but they don’t know how she made it through the Taliban who were outside the airport gates. They say it was the U.S. military who helped her get through the airport.

“She just was frightened and left. But I haven't heard back from her,” said M.

For their safety News 8 is not identifying the woman or her family.

Video obtained by Reuters shows crowds running away from an armed Taliban fighter firing his gun in the air near the Kabul airport, children nearby were seen ducking from the violence.

A similar terrifying situation for a San Diego woman who opened a school in Kabul. She posted video to her Facebook where she is surrounded by gunfire and people being beaten, She was also able to make it through with the help of the U.S. military.

San Diego Afghans say they are fielding calls from those who are stuck in Afghanistan and paperwork needs to be streamlined in dangerous situations like this. One woman said she’s been so busy helping others she hasn’t been able to help her own family.

“I haven't had much sleep. It's chaotic,” said M. “I feel so guilty because everyone is reaching out to me as if I'm their hope."

Refugees are trying to get their paperwork to the right government official without being in the Taliban’s line of sight.

“They want me to help them with a visa. The visa process is very confusing,” said M.

News 8 reached out to local congress members and Senator Padilla who responded with information about Afghanistan evacuation and immigration resources, it includes e-mailing their office for assistance.

“How do they get internet access? How did they even get out of their home to go to their right location or find any of the offices? Are they closed?” said M.

Legislators on both sides of the aisle are urging the State Department to take urgent measures to streamline the special visa process and protect women and their families.

“You have to continue helping. You have to reach out, spread information about how to help these people in any way you can,” said M.

Despite the violence near the airport, a Pentagon spokesperson says the U.S. military talks regularly with the Taliban to help Afghans get to the airport. The Pentagon also says it is working to improve the paperwork process for refugees.

Resources from public officials can be found at the links below:

Senator Padilla Afghanistan Evacuation and Immigration Resources

Congressman Scott Peters news release about the situation in Afghanistan

Congressman Darrell Issa Afghanistan Evacuation Assistance Information