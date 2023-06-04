Family-owned DNA, drug testing facility opens second location in San Diego County

Torres, whose mother is from Mexico, and whose father was born and raised in San Diego, told CBS 8 that his father said it was time to start a family business.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego family ventured into the health industry to create a seamless, family-friendly environment for DNA, drug, and alcohol testing.

"RCDA," named after Ricardo, Cecilia, David, Alfred, and Abraham, opened its first location in February in the 300 block of Palomar Street in Chula Vista to provide a family-oriented experience for people seeking a variety of health screenings.

"We have a little section for our kids - the little ones. When you go to urgent care, you go straight from what you must do. You must find a babysitter or someone to care for your child. We're very family-oriented," said Alfredo Torres, an owner of RCDA.

Torres, whose mother is from Ensenada, Mexico, and whose father was born and raised in San Diego, told CBS 8 that his father said it was time to start a family business.

"My parents knew nothing about the field I was working in. During the pandemic, we never closed. There was clientele coming in," said Alfredo Torres, who went to school for phlebotomy.

RCDA garnered contracts with San Diego County Child Services, which was searching for a bilingual and easy-to-access testing facility to recommend.

Because most of their staff speak Spanish, Torres said they could cater to a broader population of San Diego County to provide a safe and welcoming service.

RCDA celebrated the grand opening of its second location in the Grantville area of San Diego.

The Torres family hopes to open a third location in Oceanside as the business grows.