Family talks about San Diego-raised pilot who died in AZ plane crash

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It has been one month to the day as of Thursday since a pilot raised in San Diego County and his wife died in a plane crash in Arizona.

The duo was on vacation, flying to Sedona for the wife, Joylani's 40th birthday in their Cessna -140. That's a pretty light aircraft and was fairly new to them.

Today we are learning more about Tim, the private pilot who was a man of many talents.

Timothy Gill grew up in Vista. He was a private pilot and a well-known swing jazz musician who played all over Southern California.

"He's always been an old soul and very musically inclined - never had a piano lesson, guitar lesson, voice lesson, nothing like that. He was a natural," said Cindy Gill, Tim's mother.

Cindy and Mike Gill remember their son as being great at anything he was passionate about. Music was his first love.

"He was 14 years old and developed his first swing band," said Cindy.

Tim went to Roosevelt Middle school, Vista High school and graduated from Cal State Fullerton. His passion for aviation started about six or seven years ago.

"He was a planes, trains, and automobiles kind of guy at a young age and just found his passion in the sky," said Cindy.

The 37-year-old and his wife Joylani started a popular grassroots aviation YouTube channel and Instagram page called Tango and Juliet. They took viewers along their journeys to off-the-beaten-path destinations.

Their last Instagram post was on April 12.

Their last YouTube video titled "Brunch and Beer Crow-Hopping" was posted on March 20 and can be seen below.

"They both left the Sedona airport at 7 pm on Thursday, April 15 and the last radar ping was 7:19," said Cindy.

Authorities found the wreckage on Monday, April 19, in a wooded area.

"Which was the worst phone call any parent has to receive," said Cindy.

No one has any idea what when wrong.

The NTSB is investigating, which could take 18 months to two years to complete.

Cindy said Tim and Joylani would want all their fellow aviators to continue living out their dreams in the sky.

"Continue to enjoy what they made. Please don't stop," said Cindy.