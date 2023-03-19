FBI searching for 77-year-old man last seen in San Diego

The FBI asked for the public's help Sunday to find a missing 77-year-old man last seen in San Diego and headed for Tijuana, Mexico.

Johnnie "John" Wiens was last spotted in San Diego on Nov. 4, 2022. Wiens has ties to Las Vegas, the FBI reported.

According to the FBI, Wiens is white, 6 feet, 1 inch, and 183 pounds. He has hazel eyes, a surgical scar on his back, and a lump on the right side of his neck. According to the bureau, he is a retired engineer and was last seen wearing a brown button-up long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants, and brown shoes.

The FBI reported that Wiens might travel to Nevada, California, or Mexico.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the FBI at 702-385-1281 or Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111.