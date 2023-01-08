Fire risk from overgrown Eucalyptus trees in Tierrasanta has homeowners worried

Homeowners remain on edge with a 100-acre brush fire that broke out last week on the eastern edge of MCAS Miramar, caused by an explosives training exercise.

SAN DIEGO — Homeowners in Tierrasanta are worried about fire risks from overgrown brush and towering Eucalyptus trees behind their homes on land owned by MCAS Miramar.

“So basically, you can see the dead brush falling from the trees and falling branches within them and again, the increasing height that goes up every single year, making the chances of those embers flying over the homes more and more possible,” said Theresa Duncan, while pointing to the highly-flammable Eucalyptus trees behind her fence line.

“The big issue with these trees is if they ignite, the fire goes straight up, and the Santa Ana winds blow the ashes and fire over towards the homes,” said Duncan. “I’m just concerned that we’re not getting that done.”

Duncan said the area behind her backyard fence is owned by MCAS Miramar, which includes a sloped area of overgrown vegetation. According to Duncan, in 2003, before she and her husband bought the home, the backyard fence burned down when the Cedar Fire jumped the 52 freeway. After that happened, the military stayed on top of the upkeep and brush management behind the homes on La Morada Drive.

“I think they realized that these trees along here with all these Eucalyptus were so prone to igniting and causing huge fire threats, so for a while after, the military did an excellent job of keeping everything trimmed back and cut down,” said Duncan.

But over the past decade, the overgrowth has gotten thicker, and the trees have gotten taller.

“It’s ongoing, and of course, the job gets bigger and bigger,” said Duncan. “It went from saplings to the size of these trees here with branches that fall into your yard and wind that causes a lot of that brush to go behind the fence, around the fence, and all of that is tinder.”

CBS 8 reached out to the Miramar Air Station by phone and email and received this statement in response from First Lieutenant Jacoby Hawkins:

“MCAS Miramar remains committed to the safety and well-being of all nearby communities. We acknowledge the public's concerns regarding the maintenance of overgrown brush and want to assure the community that we will continue these efforts. As part of our ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, we are actively exploring the permanent removal of Eucalyptus trees in Tierrasanta, which will significantly enhance the area and its brush management. Furthermore, in collaboration with the Miramar Fire Department, we have taken proactive measures to mitigate fire risk by thinning out trees from head height down. We remain

dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community and will work closely with all stakeholders to achieve these goals.”

With a 100-acre brush fire that broke out last week on the eastern edge of MCAS Miramar, caused by an explosives training exercise, homeowners in Tierrasanta remain on edge.

“It’s something I think, as a neighborhood, we want to ensure is best protected as best we can, so it’s heavy. Every time you hear that Santa Ana wind coming, you start to worry and a little brush fire here or there; it’s just overwhelming to think back to those years.”

MCAS Miramar told CBS 8 there is no specific timeline yet for removing Eucalyptus trees behind the homes on La Morada Drive.