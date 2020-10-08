Firefighters battle fire at La Jolla home, 2 people missing

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters Monday morning were battling a two-alarm blaze at a La Jolla home.



The fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. at a two-story house on Caminito La Paz, a dead-end street off Hidden Valley Road south of La Jolla Parkway, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



Firefighters arrived at the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the house's second story, SDFD said.



Crews tried to enter the home but had to back off because of the intensity of the fire and the structure collapsing inside, which caused firefighters to go into defensive mode. Nearby homes were evacuated as crews battled the blaze.



As of 6:30 a.m., crews were still working to knock down the flames. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the fire.



The cause of the blaze was under investigation.