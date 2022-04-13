City repairs dangerous, flashing streetlight in Rancho Bernardo neighborhood

CBS 8 heard from Donna Myers who lives on the street where the broken streetlight flickered. After digging for answers, the dangerous distraction is fixed.

SAN DIEGO — A broken streetlight in Rancho Bernardo became a neighborhood strobe light that was neither safe or pleasant.

This week, CBS 8 began digging for answers.

We called the city and dug into the repair process. Now, 48 hours after our first story aired, the light is now shining bright over this Rancho Bernardo neighborhood.

Oscar Flagg said he is grateful he can finally get some rest and open his blinds at night.

"It went on for weeks and weeks to the month and beyond, and it would flash in a strobe light fashion," said Flagg.

On Monday, we got a call from Donna Myers who lives on the street where the broken streetlight flickered. She said she tried to reach the city to have it fixed, so we worked to figure out what was going on.

Last month, CBS 8 reported on the city’s long backlog of street lights that needed repairs. We discovered a backlog of over 5,000 requests and only eleven electricians.

We worked with Myers this week and initially learned it could take more than eight months before the city would fix the light.

But after our story showed the potential safety issue for this neighborhood, an electrician came out and replaced the light.

CBS 8 spoke with city Councilmember Marni von Wilpert who represents Rancho Bernardo. Wilpert said she is pleased with the quick repairs to the streetlight.

"This was a public safety issue neighborhood with senior citizens who need this light to get home at night," said Wilpert.

People in the neighborhood are celebrating the fix to the annoying and dangerous strobe light.

"Unbeknownst to me our neighbor contacted News 8 they were out here Monday talking to the neighborhood here we are two days later and the light has been fixed," said Richard.

People in the neighborhood are relieved to see the issue resolved.

"I can rest well – it’s a joy and I’m glad, thanks to Channel 8 for your part in getting it done really appreciate that because it was annoying very much so," said Flagg. "It was a great response very pleased with your efforts and the success," said Richard.

Wilpert said they are still investigating why the light was strobing in the first place. She said the city is working on fixing this so it doesn’t happen again.