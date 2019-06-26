SAN DIEGO — Former KUSI News anchor Sandra Maas on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against her former employer claiming gender discrimination.

According to the lawsuit, Maas' male counterpart was paid more than $90,000 than she did.

Maas claims McKinnon Broadcasting failed to prevent discrimination.

In the lawsuit, Maas claims her complaints to human resources and management went nowhere and her request for a raise to be on par with her male counterpart led to her being fired last month.

In statement to News 8, Sandra Maas' attorney said:

"Sandra was the most dedicated of employees and that we intended to seek full justice for her wrongful termination and for the years her employer violated the Equal Pay Act by paying her male co-anchor substantially more than she made." - Joshua Gruenberg.

KUSI News' Steve Cohen, who is named in the lawsuit, said the station had not been served with any lawsuit and so had no comment at this time.

Sandra Maas is also a former News 8 anchor.