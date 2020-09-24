Four crew members on fishing vessel taken to area hospitals after suspected overdoses

Crews on scene administered Narcan to the four who were then taken to hospitals in various states of consciousness.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to a call of multiple suspected overdoses on the fishing vessel Shogun near Fisherman’s Landing.

Crews on scene administered Narcan to the four crew members who were then taken to hospitals in various states of consciousness. News 8 learned that two of the people were taken to Mercy Hospital, one to UCSD and it was unclear where the fourth was taken.

The overdose prompted a large police presence including the NTF, Harbor Police and San Diego Police. Authorities say there was such a large turnout because of the "suspiciousness" of finding four overdoses in the same spot.

The Shogun had just returned from a three-day fishing tour and no guests were on board when the suspected overdoses occurred. The ship was scheduled to go on another three-day tour later Thursday.

