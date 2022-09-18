Four suspects arrested in robbery of teens in Vista

A man and three juveniles arrested on suspicion of robbery.

SAN DIEGO — A man and three juveniles were arrested on suspicion of robbery and weapons charges after they allegedly stole cell phones and cash from four juveniles, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Sunday.

At about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, four people in a white Nissan Sentra stopped next to four juveniles skateboarding in the 100 block of Wave Drive, sheriff's Sgt. Eric Cottrell said.

"The driver of the Nissan exited, pulled out a pistol, and pressed it into one of the juvenile's back as he demanded his cell phone and cash," Cotrell said. "The other three suspects exited the vehicle and assisted in stealing the other juveniles' cell phones and cash as the driver continued to point the gun. The suspects then fled the scene in the Nissan."

Deputies located the Nissan shortly afterward and conducted a vehicle stop, the sergeant said. All the occupants were detained without incident.

The driver was identified as Anthony Aguilar. The other three passengers were male juveniles and were not identified. The victims identified all four suspects, authorities said.

Deputies also allegedly found a loaded firearm in the center console of the Nissan. The firearm had been reported stolen out of San Diego. Deputies also allegedly located the items stolen during the robbery, which were returned to the victims.