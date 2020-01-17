TIJUANA, Baja California — A Garden Grove couple reported missing in Tijuana is believed to have been found dead, and the couple's son-in-law was arrested, according to Mexican authorities.

Maria Lopez, 65, and Jesus Guillen, 70, drove a pickup truck down to Tijuana last Friday to collect rent from tenants at properties in Mexico before being reported missing by their daughter.

The couple was due back on Friday afternoon, but when their daughter could not get in touch with them she called police about 7:10 p.m. Friday. Their pickup truck was found near their property.

On Friday, Mexican authorities found two bodies buried in mud at the couple's property. One of the bodies was identified as a male and are working to determine the sex of the second body.

The cause of their death is still being investigated by Mexican authorities, but they believe the date of the deaths was January 10 - the day the couple was reported missing. Authorities also believe the couple was killed on the same property in which their bodies were found.

Family members are expected to travel to Tijuana to formally identify the bodies.

During a press conference Friday, Mexican authorities said they arrested the couple's son-in-law who they only identified as Santiago. He is believe to be married to Norma Rizo, the couple's daughter.

According to authorities, Santiago had been deported Mexico after being arrested in 2012 for theft. At the time of his arrest in California, he used a false identity.

Mexican authorities believe at this time another individual helped Santiago.

Mexican authorities are working to determine if other bodies are buried at the property.