Gas prices in San Diego are climbing (again)

Gas prices have climbed to $5 per gallon in Southern California this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego drivers are once again feeling it at the gas pump. They are looking into alternative transportation as the increasing price of gas is hurting their wallets.

Typically, when gas prices increase the main culprit is the cost of oil. This month, however, oil prices are only part of the reason behind the spike.

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline rose more than 18 cents over the past two weeks.

According to AAA, there are several reasons for the sudden surge. July's extreme heat played a role in the recent spike due to some refineries pulling back.

Many of them can only operate at temperatures between 32 and 95 degrees.

Crude oil prices have also gone up to nearly $87 a barrel compared to $70 a month ago. When global oil prices climb, so do gas prices.

Here in California, the state’s average price for a gallon of gas is significantly more expensive compared to other states.

It's why people are fed up, even the ones visiting from the east coast.

The spike also comes just two months after California's new gas price gouging law went into effect. It requires refineries to send daily transaction reports to a new watchdog division.