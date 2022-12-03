Gas thieves target cars as gas prices soar

While gas siphoning was a common way to steal gas back in the day, it’s back and AAA says you want to be on the lookout

SAN DIEGO — Reports of gas thieves have been cropping up all across the country. With gas prices continuing to soar, experts are urging folks to take caution.

"I want a Tesla, I'm trying to get an electric car after all these prices," said Blair Kolze.

It’s no surprise, gas prices are high.

Many are frustrated, "It's just gonna keep going up and up," said Kolze.

With that said, after putting his hard-earned money into his car, he’s heard about gas thieves.

"Lowering helps, they don’t have jacks low enough to reach the cars so low," said Horton.

And experts say people with trucks and cars that sit higher are especially vulnerable to gas thieves.

"Now what thieves are doing is they’re actually drilling into the gas tank and letting it flow from the gas tank this is a costly repair that could cost a vehicle owner thousand dollars or more to replace that gas tank," said Doug Shupe with American Automobile Association.

While gas siphoning was a common way to steal gas back in the day, it’s back and AAA says you want to be on the lookout.

"Some obvious signs that you’ve been a victim to this type of theft is you’ll smell gasoline as you approach your vehicle, you may see a puddle particularly right below the gas tank and then of course your vehicle may not start or that check gasoline light will come on," said Shupe.

To prevent yourself from becoming a victim, Shupe said try parking in a garage if you can, find secured lots with security cameras, and park where there is a lot of foot traffic.

"Thieves look for the opportunity and with these higher gas prices and they’re trying to steal it whether it’s for their own vehicle or trying to sell it," said Shupe.

A harsh reality, that Ian Maitland says will be easier one day when we can get off relying on oil.

"We should definitely be getting off oil as you said you thought i had an electric car, one day I wish, I will" said Maitland

Another way to keep yourself safe if you have an older car is purchasing locking gas caps for your cars. This can provide some security for you especially here in San Diego where the average cost of gas is 5.74 a gallon.