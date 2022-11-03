San Diegans search for the cheapest gas prices in the county

With gas prices inching up nearly every day, many San Diegans have been on the hunt for the cheapest gas or most convenient option in the county.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Ready to get on the road, Retired Mt. Helix resident Greg Hill filled up at a 76 station on El Cajon Boulevard that GasBuddy has listed as one of the cheapest places in San Diego County for gas.

It's $5.44 with cash and $5.59 with card at that location, but Hill paid $6.20 for diesel fuel.

"It gets good mileage but still. I travel a lot, so it costs me a lot. This time, $85, and I only took 14 gallons,” Hill said on his way to Bombay Beach about 150 miles away.

Just down the street at a Ram Mini Mart in El Cajon Blvd. gas was as cheap as $5.34 with cash. But Ana Jaquez paid with a credit card.

"Today, it's 540 something, so yes I've noticed that it has hiked every day,” Jaquez said.

With the cost of gas rising almost everyday, many San Diegans are shopping around for the cheapest options.

At the Stage Stop in Ramona, gas costs $5.49 Then on also on Main Street in Ramona, the Arco AM PM sells gas for $5.59

The Costco off Scripps Poway Parkway has a steady line stretching down the street with Costco members willing to wait for nearly an hour to pay $5.35 for gas. Joseph Olaniyi could not wait.

"Everybody's at Costco right now, I'm coming from there OK, but I am working, and I can't spend one hour in the queue just because it may be like a dollar or some cents cheaper,” Olaniyi said.

Olaniyi paid $5.49 at the Shell gas station in National City to fill up his delivery van of medical supplies for hospitals. It cost him $100 to fill it up.

Next door, the Kangaroo Express / 76 station had gas prices listed at $5.39, but it has been sold out for two days, and the clerk didn't detail why. Would-be customers there flocked to the nearby Shell station.

"That's the way it goes for the rest of us, we ain't got no control over that, but I'm just glad to be working so that I can put gas in my tank,” said Shelltown resident Patrick Conception.

More cheap gas in San Diego county:

76 on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard in Ocean Beach at $5.34

Arco on East Grand Avenue in Escondido $5.43

Shell on Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad $5.68