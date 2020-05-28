San Diego Police Chief offers condolences over death of Minneapolis man in police custody

SAN DIEGO — Taking a stand on an issue that has unleashed new waves of anguish about U.S. race relations, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit today offered his condolences to the family of a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground by the neck with his knee and held him there until he passed out.



"Our profession must do better," Nisleit said of the Memorial Day death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who was handcuffed and repeatedly protested that he could not breathe during the ordeal.