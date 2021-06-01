Put a little love in Balboa Park

The only real way to enjoy Put a Little Love in Your Park is to listen to it

SAN DIEGO — Balboa Park is San Diego's Central Park -- and sometimes doesn't get all the love it deserves. But a father-daughter duo is hoping to change that, by reviving a classic song, with this new version -- that puts a little love in the park.

"Tiffany Collier, she's the first face you see and her voice is throughout the entire song." Renee Yomtob and her father Ray are the co-producers.

Jackie Deshannon's 1969 version was the inspiration.

"Here people come together, and all their voices create this beauty, resurrecting these lyrics and [a] message that's timely today," said Yomtob.