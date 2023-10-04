Mayor Gloria highlights federal funding for streetlight repairs in multiple areas of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria along with other local and congressional leaders talked about the $3.5 million in federal funding that was secured to help repair streetlights in the city . The infrastructure repairs will take place in Pacific Beach, Point Loma, and Logan Heights. They made the announcement on the corner of Fanuel Street and Emerald Street in Pacific Beach where the streetlights are currently not working.

The City of San Diego has more than 50 series circuits citywide that are well over 70 years old. The city describes the type of electrical infrastructure as “obsolete, unreliable and in dire need of replacement.” They added, that when issues occur on these particular circuits, it affects all the streetlights on the circuit. This in turn results in a high number of streetlight outages at a single time. Mayor Gloria said, "Many of us may remember growing up, old fashioned Christmas tree lights, where one would go out then the whole string wouldn't work. This is what that is. Unfortunately, many of our city streetlights operate on those series circuits, where when one goes out, they all go out." He added, "The funding to fix them, it isn't just a lightbulb, it is a whole rewiring. And of course the time it takes, the city has to go out and check each and every light. It takes a lot of time."