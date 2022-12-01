Gov. Gavin Newsom in San Diego to speak about plans to combat homelessness across California

Under the California Blueprint, Newsom has proposed spending $2 billion on homelessness with a focus on mental health and addiction.

SAN DIEGO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit a homeless encampment in San Diego on Wednesday morning and highlight plans in his budget proposal to combat homelessness across the state. The governor's remarks will be live-streamed on this page.

Earlier this week the governor proposed a $286.4 billion budget focused on some of the state's biggest issues — including climate change, homelessness, education, abortion, high-speed rail, the COVID-19 pandemic and crime.

Under the California Blueprint, Newsom proposed spending $2 billion on homelessness; last year his budget included $12 billion for the issue which affects an estimated 161,000 people in California - more than any other state in the US. His focus for the proposal includes people struggling with mental health or drug and alcohol addiction. A quarter of homeless people in California have a severe mental illness, according to the Associated Press.

“I don’t want to see any more people die in the streets and call that compassion,” Newsom said Monday, detailing his $286.4 billion blueprint. “There is nothing compassionate about someone dying in the streets or stepping over someone on the streets or sidewalks.”

A large portion of funds earmarked for homelessness - $1.5 billion - would go to housing to get people off the streets and into treatment over the next two years. This would include the building of "tiny homes" and other temporary shelter options.

The other $500 million would be for cities and counties to find housing for people now living alongside highways and medians.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is also expected to address homelessness - and his "housing-first strategy" - on Wednesday in his State of the City address.

Following Gov. Newsom's San Diego visit he is slated to make a stop in Los Angeles County to visit a testing site and highlight his COVID-19 Emergency Response Package.