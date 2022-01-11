San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to deliver 2022 State of the City address

Watch live on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. as Gloria presents how he plans to move the city forward during his second year in office amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria will give his second State of the City Address on Wednesday as the 37th mayor of San Diego.

Mayor Gloria gave his first State of the City Address in 2021 and outlined his plans to lead the City of San Diego forward during the COVID-19 pandemic to build a city for "all of us."

“At our core, our city is strong because San Diegans are strong," Mayor Gloria said during his 2021 speech from the San Ysidro Branch Library.

Mayor Gloria's address on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Mayor Gloria's 2021 address focused on these topics:

Pandemic Response: As San Diego continued to shatter single-day records of cases and deaths due to COVID-19, Gloria noted that the pandemic was “far from over.”

Budget and Infrastructure: Gloria said that the city was on shaky financial ground.

Homelessness: Gloria vowed to implement a renewed focus on a housing-first strategy to combat homelessness.

Housing: “A San Diego for all of us is a city where people at all income levels have a place they can afford to live,” Gloria said.

Public Safety and Racial Justice: Mayor Gloria and Police Chief David Nisleit planned to take further action to ensure policies focus on de-escalation and strengthen trust between officers and the community.

Environmental Justice and Climate Action: Gloria announced that he would create a Climate Equity Fund to pay for sustainability projects in historically underserved communities and improve environmental health.

Cross-Border Cooperation: The mayor vowed to continue working with partners in the U.S. and Mexico to curb the flow of pollution into the Tijuana River Valley and onto our beaches and advocate for more efficient border crossings