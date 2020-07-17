Governor Newsom to outline plans for reopening schools in California

Newsom said earlier this week that he approved several new rules related to coronavirus but did not immediately make them public.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce new guidance for reopening California schools Friday. Many of the state’s 1,000 districts are just weeks away from returning to school and still have not decided whether to allow students back in classrooms.

Editor's note: Newsom's office said he will “announce COVID-19 guidance for schools” today at noon. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

Several school districts have already said their schools will begin the new term virtually, including San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento and Long Beach. Newsom said earlier this week that he approved several new rules related to coronavirus but did not immediately make them public.

San Diego County public health officials reported a record 17 COVID-19-related deaths and 409 new cases as they opened a new testing site in Imperial Beach.



The data reported on Thursday raises the number of deaths in San Diego to 465 and the number of cases to 21,855.



Of the deaths, 11 were men and six were women. They died between July 2 and July 15 and ranged in age from 51 to 90. All but one had underlying medical conditions.



The county recorded 10,434 tests Thursday, 4% of which were positive. The rolling 14-day average for positive tests is now 6%. The state's target is below 8% positive test rate.



To help the South Bay increase testing capability, the county Health and Human Services Agency and County Board of Supervisors Chairman Greg Cox opened a new testing site in Imperial Beach Thursday morning.



The free, drive-up testing site is in the parking lot of Mar Vista High School, at 505 Elm Ave. The site will offer up to 185 appointments per day.



This new location brings the total number to six testing sites in South County and is part of the County's South Bay Saturation strategy. Additional testing sites are located in San Ysidro, two in Chula Vista and two in National City.



County public health officials have recorded more than 500 cases four times in the past week, with 508 on Saturday, 558 on Sunday, 539 on Tuesday and 559 Wednesday.

A new record of 153.2 of every 100,000 San Diegans are testing positive for the illness as of Thursday's data, well above the state's criterion of 100 per 100,000.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, San Diego County's public health officer, said in response to these flagging rates, the county is attempting to hire more contact investigators. In just a three-hour period after the job posting went online Wednesday, more than 300 applications came in.



The number of cases continues to rise in people between the ages of 20 and 49 and particularly in people in their 20s, prompting the county to make efforts at educating younger people.



San Diego residents between 20 and 29 years old account for 24.9% of the county's cases, the highest percentage of any age group, according to county data.