Hella Mega Tour hits Petco Park in San Diego

Weezer, Green Day and Fallout Boy were taking the stage as big concerts return to San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Petco Park's first full-venue concert since 2019 was Sunday and many fans came out to eagerly see their favorite bands perform.

Fans came out from all over to see Green Day, Fall out Boy, and Weezer perform. "I've been waiting to see them for a long time," said fans like Erica and Gabriel Fernandez.

Gabriel said they came out to enjoy the evening, but also felt a bit nervous about the event.

"It's a little scary, but we got our vaccines and took as many precautions as possible and we're just going to have fun," said Gabriel.

Petco Park announced they are one of the safest venues in San Diego being an open-air environment, but masking is still optional as organizers say they're following county and state guidelines.

This of course is much different from Los Angeles County where they've implemented a mask mandate for any concert with more than 10,000 people.

San Diego county has not adhered to any mandates as of now, with dozens of shows lined up for the year at Petco Park.

