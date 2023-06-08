x
These new restaurants are coming to Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport

Here's a first look at which delicious San Diego favorites are part of the Terminal 1 transformation.
Credit: San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO — The transformation of Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport is making significant progress, and now we're getting a preview of which popular local restaurants travelers can look forward to.

The airport announced the addition of several high-profile restaurants that are expected to open during the first phase of Terminal 1's opening in 2025.

Here's a first look at which delicious San Diego favorites you can look forward to visiting at the airport in the future.

Kettner Exchange

Credit: San Diego International Airport

Cutwater Spirits

Credit: San Diego International Airport
Credit: San Diego International Airport

Puesto

Credit: San Diego International Airport

Parkeet Cafe

Credit: San Diego International Airport

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters

Credit: San Diego International Airport

Lofty Coffee

Credit: San Diego International Airport

Mostra Coffee

Credit: San Diego International Airport

