These new restaurants are coming to Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO — The transformation of Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport is making significant progress, and now we're getting a preview of which popular local restaurants travelers can look forward to.

The airport announced the addition of several high-profile restaurants that are expected to open during the first phase of Terminal 1's opening in 2025.

Here's a first look at which delicious San Diego favorites you can look forward to visiting at the airport in the future.

Kettner Exchange

Cutwater Spirits

Puesto

Parkeet Cafe

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters

Lofty Coffee

Mostra Coffee