These new restaurants are coming to Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO — The transformation of Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport is making significant progress, and now we're getting a preview of which popular local restaurants travelers can look forward to.
The airport announced the addition of several high-profile restaurants that are expected to open during the first phase of Terminal 1's opening in 2025.
Here's a first look at which delicious San Diego favorites you can look forward to visiting at the airport in the future.
Kettner Exchange
Cutwater Spirits
Puesto
Parkeet Cafe
Better Buzz Coffee Roasters
Lofty Coffee
Mostra Coffee
WATCH RELATED: San Diego International Airport sees a travel rush ahead of Memorial Day weekend (May 2023).