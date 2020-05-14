Homecoming for Coronado teen shot in robbery

Jacob McKanry encouraged the crowd of supporters to uplift others like they’ve uplifted him. He looks forward to some quality time at home.

CORONADO, Calif. — A Coronado teenager, who spent eight days in the hospital after being shot in the back while selling jewelry from the Offer Up app, returned home Wednesday.

Coronado residents lined 7th Street in Coronado as they cheered 18-year-old Jacob McKanry, who rode in a convertible and waved to supporters who held "heart Jacob" signs.

“Remember God is good, and it is the reason I'm here right now,” said McKanry. “Thank you all for coming out today. To say I appreciate it immensely is an understatement."

McKanry gripped his side in pain as he spoke to San Diego media, but did not talk about the details of the night of the shooting. He said wanted to focus on living and being grateful for his supporters.

"It’s overwhelming the amount of support I have from everybody. I can’t fathom," he said.

Coronado police continue to investigate the shooting that almost took the life of McKanry. The department did not return News 8's request for comment regarding new information.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey, who also greeted McKanry, told News 8 there is a lot of evidence and leads, but no arrests have been made.

According to McKanry's father, McKanry was selling a necklace to help pay for car. When the so-called buyer asked if the necklace was real, McKanry showed it to him, and the suspect grabbed the necklace and took off.

McKanry, who is a defensive lineman, chased after the man and tackled him to the ground, but another suspect allegedly shot at McKanry twice - hitting him in the back. Another bullet hit a window.

“Automatically your minds plays tricks and assumes the worse. You think he is dead,” said Chris McKanry, Jacob’s father.

McKanry said a local lifeguard was in the area and rushed to help until medics arrived. The name of the lifeguard is Alec. He said does not want the limelight.

“As I’m sure you guys know, there happened to be a lifeguard who came and put pressure on my wound. He is a hero. He’s hero,” said McKanry.

The high school senior was not able to see his parents until he was released from the hospital because of COVID-19 measures at hospital.

It will take four to six weeks for McKanry to physically recover from his wounds.

“It’s been the most horrific experience of our life, and at the same time the most beautiful,” said his father.

“Holding the hand of my mom and petting my dog [Bella} and making jokes with my dad,” he said.

His supporters have started a GoFundMe to help with McKanry's trauma called Jacob’s Ladder. Click here to support.