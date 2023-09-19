Homeless sex offender charged with trying to rob 73-year-old jogger

Ian Farmer, 41, served prison time for sex with a minor and grand theft.

Example video title will go here for this video

EL CAJON, Calif. — A sex offender living on the streets in El Cajon pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of attempted robbery of a 73-year-old man and elder abuse.

Police said the alleged victim was taking a morning jog when Ian Farmer, 41, asked the jogger for money and attempted to rob him. Neighbors told CBS 8 Farmer had been living in his vehicle along Mollison Ave. for several weeks and was involved in a few minor disturbances.

El Cajon police said Farmer allegedly jumped the 73-year-old man in the area of Greenfield Drive and Mollison Avenue about 11 a.m. Friday. During the mugging, the assailant grabbed the jogger's arm, threatened to shock him with an electric stun gun and tried to take his wallet, ECPD Lt. Jeremiah Larson said. The victim fought off the attacker and fled, shouting for help. The attacker chased him for a time, then ran off in a different direction when he realized the police had been notified, the lieutenant said.

The suspect — a sex offender with a criminal history that includes convictions for theft, vandalism, domestic violence and sex with a minor — was arrested in the area a short time later.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation emailed CBS 8 the following statement:

"Ian Farmer was admitted from San Diego County on Dec. 16, 2013, to serve one year, four months for unlawful sex with a victim under 18 and being at least three years older and oral copulation with a victim under 18 years old. He received 318 days of pre-sentence credits for time served while awaiting sentencing. He was released to parole supervision on March 6, 2014, and discharged on April 3, 2017. Farmer was admitted again from San Diego County on Aug. 3, 2022, to serve one year, four months for vandalism and grand theft of property. He received 259 days of pre-sentence credits from the court for time served while awaiting sentencing. He was released to parole supervision on Oct. 9, 2022."

CBS 8 spoke to a woman outside court who claimed to be Farmer's fiancé. She would not talk on camera.

The woman said while Farmer was living in his car he was being harassed by an old man who would walk past and verbally abuse him for being homeless. She believed that may have led to the incident on Friday morning.

Because he is on parole, Farmer was ordered held without bail. His next court appearance is set for Sept. 26 in El Cajon court.