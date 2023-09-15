Video shows 'persons of interest' in attack on woman in Chula Vista

Chula Vista police say three men are wanted for questioning in the incident.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police are asking for help to identify three men wanted for questioning in an assault that left a woman severely injured. Detectives released surveillance video taken on the street during the overnight hours of Saturday, Aug. 19 on Third Ave. in Chula Vista.

The father of the victim, Ozzy Arballo, said he had seen the video. His daughter Marina was beaten, lost a couple teeth, and severely injured her neck.

“Physically, she's recovering very slowly but she still has several more operations to go. Mentally, she's scared and she's still in shock,” Arballo said.

The video was recorded by a surveillance camera outside the Silver Dollar Bar around 1 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to Chula Vista police Sgt. Anthony Molina.

“It’s not depicting the actual incident but it shows the three persons of interest who we want to identify and speak with. The video though is from the same night, before the actual incident,” Molina wrote in an email to CBS 8.

“As a parent, as a father, this brings tears to you because nobody wants this to happen to any anybody, especially your daughter or your son,” said Arballo.

The father said there were several men involved in the attack, perhaps as many as eight. He said, initially, the men were causing trouble inside the bar.

“I believe that one of the attackers threw ice at my daughter and her boyfriend, picking trying to pick a fight. They just, you know, decided to leave,” he said.

It was later, outside the bar, when the attack happened about a block away in front of an Italian restaurant, Arballo said. The daughter and her boyfriend were both beaten.



“The police department went to the Silver Dollar to find any clues of maybe they paid with a credit card and maybe they might get a name. But these guys were smart and they paid cash,” the father said.



Relatives have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for mounting medical expenses. If you recognize the men in the surveillance video, contact CVPD or San Diego Crime Stoppers.



