Federal complaint: San Diego VA hospital patient pulls officer's gun and fires at officer during agitated state

A woman in grips of mental health crisis grabs officer's gun and fires, missing the officer. She is charged with assault on a federal officer

A hospital patient at the VA Medical Center faces felony assault charges after she grabbed an officer's gun and fired it at him, missing the officer and hitting the wall in the next room.

It is the second time a hospital patient in San Diego grabbed an officer's gun and fired it in the span of just 15 days.

The latest incident occurred just after 3:00 am on July 17. Georg Curnett, also known as Wilde Geist, was a patient at the VA Medical Center in San Diego.

According to a newly filed federal complaint, Curnett woke up agitated and began throwing items at hospital staff, prompting the psychiatric team to intervene. When VA officers arrived Curnett grew more agitated, yelling at the officers, "let's rock and roll" and "I can take all 10 of you."

As officers tried to subdue Curnutt, she took a swing at one officer and pushed another officer onto a gurney, according to the complaint. Curnutt continued to fight, kicking one of the officers and then tried to grab the officer's gun. Curnutt and both officers fell to the ground. One of the officer's guns dropped on the floor and Curnett grabbed it first.

Reads the criminal complaint, "Curnutt seized control of the gun and pointed the barrel toward [the officer]."

Curnett fired the gun. The bullet traveled into the room next to hers and lodged into the wall.

Officers then managed to grab the gun but Curnutt kept fighting. The officers then used their baton, striking Curnutt's legs until she gave up.

The July 17 incident comes 15 days after a prisoner at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest grabbed a deputy's gun and fired a round into the floor. Deputies used their taser to get the man to comply and was detained without further incident.

Curnutt faces one felony count of assault on a federal officer. Curnutt will appear in court for a detention hearing on July 21.