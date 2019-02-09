Escabeche Marinade with Swordfish

This marinade goes on after the fish is cooked.

2/3 cup virgin olive oil, plus 3 Tbsp

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. chopped capers

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh oregano

1 Tbsp. chopped Italian parsley

2 tbsp. toasted Pine nuts

1 Tsp. honey

2 large heirloom Tomatoes, halved and sliced

4 - 6 to 8 once swordfish steaks or other firm fish

kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper

2 lemons halved and grilled to char

Set fish and pine nuts aside.

Combine marinade ingredients and season to taste with salt and pepper and set a side. Reserve enough oil to cover the fish and season with salt and pepper. Over hot flame grill the fish 3 to 4 minute aside, do not over cook. Remove fish and place in a serving dish and top with Escabeche marinade and top with toasted pine nuts. Let the fish rest for 8 to 10 minutes so the fish can pull in the flavors. Serve with a grilled lemon halves to add a smoky flavor.

Escabeche can be used on Chicken, Beef, Pork and Lamb as well.

Greek Potato Salad

3 lb. Baby potatoes

1 cup Greek yogurt

1 bunch green onions, chopped

1/2 cup Kalamata olives chopped

1/2 cup diced Jicama

1/4 cup chopped Italian parsley

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 cup Kosher salt

Kosher salt & Black pepper for seasoning

Place potatoes in pot of cold water and 1/2 cup Kosher salt, bring to a slow boil. Cook until tender, DO NOT OVER COOK or the potatoes will be mushy. Drain and rinse with cold water, set out and allow to cool. Combine the rest of the ingredients except the parsley, toss with potatoes, season and top with parsley.

Peaches and grilled Pound Cake

4-5 ripe Peaches, peeled, pitted and sliced

6 slices of pound cake

8 oz. Heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup Ricotta cheese

2 tbsp. honey

1tsp. lemon zest

1/2 stick melted butter

Drizzle Honey over sliced peaches in a bowl, toss and set a side. Whip Heavy whipping cream into firm peaks. In separate bowl combine Ricotta cheese and lemon zest and fold into whipped cream. Brush melted butter on both sides of the pound cake and over medium heat grill toast. Place toasted cake in a bowl, scoop peaches on top with out syrup, next a dollop of whipped cream and finish with a drizzle of Honey peach syrup.