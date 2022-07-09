Here's what you need to do right now to prepare for a potential power outage

SAN DIEGO — Southern California is in the midst of it's eighth straight day of a Flex Alert where rolling power outages are possible. Ready San Diego has checklists of what you should do before, during and after a power outage.
Before a power outage:
- Build or restock your emergency preparedness kit, including a flashlight, batteries, cash, and first aid supplies.
- Know how to Shut Off Your Electricity Safely.
- Know how to Keep Food Safe During an Emergency.
- Keep at least ¼-½ tank of gas in your car at all times.
- Charge mobile devices (cell phone, laptop, and other mobile devices) so they’ll have the maximum amount of battery power stored in the event of a power outage.
- Choose the right backup generator.
During a power outage:
- Only use flashlights for emergency lighting, candles can cause fires.
- Conserve your cell phone battery by reducing the brightness of your screen, placing your phone in airplane mode, and closing apps you are not using that draw power.
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Most food requiring refrigeration can be kept safely in a closed refrigerator for several hours. An unopened refrigerator will keep food for about 4 hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.
- Turn off major appliances like dishwasher or A/C that were running when the power went out to prevent them from starting unexpectedly when power is restored
- Turn off or disconnect appliances and other equipment (TVs, computers, stereos, or game systems) in case of a momentary power surge that can cause damage. Consider adding surge protectors.
- Leave one light on so you know when power is restored
- Fill an ice chest and place food that needs to be kept inside.
- Listen to a radio in order to remain informed about the causes of the outage and when the power is expected to return.
- Take steps to remain cool if it is hot outside. In intense heat when the power may be off for a long time, consider going to a movie theater, shopping mall a cooling shelter that may be open in your community. If you remain at home, move to the lowest level of your home, since cool air falls. Wear lightweight, light- clothing. Drink plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty.
- Never burn charcoal for heating or cooking indoors. Never use your oven as a source of heat. If the power may be out for a prolonged period, plan to go to another location (the home of a relative or friend, or a public facility) that has heat to keep warm or air conditioning to keep cool.
- Only use generators away from your home and NEVER run a generator inside a home or garage, or connect it to your home's electrical system. If using a generator, follow these safety tips.
After a power outage:
- Throw away any food that has been exposed to temperatures 40° F (4° C) for 2 hours or more or that has an unusual odor, color or texture. When in doubt, throw it out!
- Restock your emergency kit with fresh batteries, canned foods and other supplies
