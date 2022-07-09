x
Here's what you need to do right now to prepare for a potential power outage

Ready San Diego has checklists of what you should do before, during and after a power outage.

SAN DIEGO — Southern California is in the midst of it's eighth straight day of a Flex Alert where rolling power outages are possible. Ready San Diego has checklists of what you should do before, during and after a power outage.

Before a power outage:

During a power outage:

  • Only use flashlights for emergency lighting, candles can cause fires.
  • Conserve your cell phone battery by reducing the brightness of your screen, placing your phone in airplane mode, and closing apps you are not using that draw power.
  • Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Most food requiring refrigeration can be kept safely in a closed refrigerator for several hours. An unopened refrigerator will keep food for about 4 hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.
  • Turn off major appliances like dishwasher or A/C that were running when the power went out to prevent them from starting unexpectedly when power is restored
  • Turn off or disconnect appliances and other equipment (TVs, computers, stereos, or game systems) in case of a momentary power surge that can cause damage. Consider adding surge protectors.
  • Leave one light on so you know when power is restored
  • Fill an ice chest and place food that needs to be kept inside.
  • Listen to a radio in order to remain informed about the causes of the outage and when the power is expected to return.
  • Take steps to remain cool if it is hot outside. In intense heat when the power may be off for a long time, consider going to a movie theater, shopping mall a cooling shelter that may be open in your community. If you remain at home, move to the lowest level of your home, since cool air falls. Wear lightweight, light- clothing. Drink plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty.
  • Never burn charcoal for heating or cooking indoors. Never use your oven as a source of heat. If the power may be out for a prolonged period, plan to go to another location (the home of a relative or friend, or a public facility) that has heat to keep warm or air conditioning to keep cool.
  • Only use generators away from your home and NEVER run a generator inside a home or garage, or connect it to your home's electrical system. If using a generator, follow these safety tips.

After a power outage:

  • Throw away any food that has been exposed to temperatures 40° F (4° C) for 2 hours or more or that has an unusual odor, color or texture. When in doubt, throw it out!
  • Restock your emergency kit with fresh batteries, canned foods and other supplies

