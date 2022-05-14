Hundreds of "Bans Off Our Bodies" abortion rights supporters march in downtown San Diego

A coalition of progressive and reproductive rights groups including local Planned Parenthood chapters and Women's March San Diego walked a little over one mile.

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of “Bans Off Our Bodies” abortion right supporters are holding demonstrations all over the country including downtown San Diego.

"Our body! Our choice!" shouts the crowd.

A coalition of progressive and reproductive rights groups including local Planned Parenthood chapters and Women's March San Diego walked a little over one mile protesting in response to a leaked draft opinion by the Supreme Court that showed the high court is poised to overturn Roe versus Wade, a 1973 ruling affirming abortion access as a constitutional right.

"Non-binary people need abortion!” shouted one of the speakers at the event.

"In the 1960's, I had friends who were getting abortions with clothes hangers and there was rape and teen pregnancies happening then and we were fighting for this once. It's ridiculous to go in this circle," said 74-year-old Charla McKenna.

"Every human being should be able to dictate their own autonomy," said protester, Donovan Ayu.

At one point, things got heated between Pro-Life supporters and Pro-Choice advocates.

"We're out here to show abortion rights should be human rights. Democrats could have done a lot more to protect this crucial healthcare," said Emily.

"This is not the America that our Founding Fathers would have wanted. This is not what they fought and died for. This is not what I want her to inherit. This is the land of the free. Half of the nation is about to lose our freedom," said a mother while carrying her baby who wishes her name to remain anonymous.