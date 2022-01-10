Hundreds of Iranian Americans rally in Mission Bay for justice, freedom

Similar rallies are being held in cities across the world after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of people gathered at Mission Bay to call for justice and freedom for the people of Iran.

Similar rallies are being held in cities across the world after the death of a young woman in police custody last month.

Iranian Americans gathered at Crown Point Park to demand justice and freedom. It follows weeks of protests in cities across the world over the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old died after being arrested by police for wearing her hijab too loosely. Her death in police custody, sparked global outcry.

Ali Nikoopour, who attended the rally, is one of the hundreds who showed up to call for an end to the Iranian regime.

"It's saddening. It's heartbreaking and her story is not the only one. It happened to make the news and I'm so glad to have made the movement that it has, but there are countless of other people that have been oppressed and killed and I wish we could chant all their names. But if anything positive came from this, it’s this movement," said Nikoopour.

Born in Iran, Nikoopour came to the U.S. for a better life and said Saturday’s rally gives him hope for the future of his native country.

"This movement is something that’s different than other movements in the past and I think this is the one that’s really going to… the straw that broke the camel's back. Especially with this generation, we just wont stand for it anymore and we want freedom," added Nikoopour.

Niloofar Ahmadian, one of the rally’s organizers, said she stands with the women of Iran saying, "Why do we have to cover our hair? We are born free, we want to live free."

Mayor Todd Gloria joined protesters in solidarity, telling the large crowds he stands with them in their fight for basic human rights.

Others like Omid Najian, who left Iran at a young age, said seeing city leaders join their call gives the Iranian-American community much-needed support.

"I’m very emotional for us to have come this far, it means a lot. and we are very close to taking our country back and become an ally to the free world. but in order to do so, we need more leaders to take a stand," sad Najian.