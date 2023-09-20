Imperial Beach officials urge State of Emergency be declared over sewage problems

Local leaders amplified their call for action to deal with the continuing sewage problem.

SAN DIEGO — This has been a decades-long issue and those in power locally want to see more action from the state and federal level regarding the Imperial Beach sewage problem.

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre was passionate after today’s presser calling for higher-ups to do more.

A woman who lives in the area heard about the press conference and came to show us the cross-border pollution flowing at a nearby home

Sadly, we’ve seen this time and time again and it continues to happen.

On Wednesday, the Mayor of Imperial Beach, the port of San Diego, as well as other local leaders amplified their calls for a state of emergency on the state and federal level.

Eighteen mayors in the county as well as other municipalities have made similar pleas.

If it happens at the state or federal level more money could be fast tracked to solve the crisis.

Recently, Governor Newsom's office announced that it helped fast track $350 million for the issue. $300 million came from Congress and $50 million from the EPA.

However, that isn’t new money and has been promised since 2020.