Infrastructure meetings being held in San Diego neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO — From street light repairs to potholes and upgrades for parks, a series of meetings are happening in the city of San Diego, designed to focus on the infrastructures of San Diego where you’ll be able to voice what you think should happen plus what should be prioritized.

"Every district in San Diego has street lights that need to be done, road repairs, park facilities upgraded, libraries that need new roofs. The city’s infrastructure needs over the next five years are an estimated $5.7 billion," said council member Marni von Wilpert for District 5.

She says one of District 5’s biggest needs is wildfire prevention.

"We wanna make sure we have brush management under control and fire breaks so when there is a wildfire we are protecting homes," said von Wilpert.

District 5 makes up Scripps Ranch, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Penasquitos, Carmel Mountain and San Pasqual.

"We really need to invest in fixing our roads and what’s underneath our roads," said von Wilpert.

She says sewers, broadband connections, and water mains all need to be updated.

That’s why she says the series of meetings coming up is so important for that dialogue between the city and residents.

"We need to make sure we’re actually investing in certain infrastructure issues so that we don’t have to make emergency repairs down the line," said von Wilpert.

And with money available, she said it’s the best time to start thinking ahead.

"Since President Biden's administration and Congress finally passed the trillion-dollar package we now have the money to actually do these projects," said von Wilpert.

As for San Diego, she said there needs to be more done to help be resilient to climate change.

"How do we wanna build out our electric vehicle charging networks so that every San Diegan has access to clean emission vehicles?" said von Wilpert.

She said it comes down to priorities. While every district has many needs. she said it comes down to you and what the people need the most.

There are several infrastructure meetings happening. The next one will be Wednesday for District 9 which includes Kensington, College Area, City Heights and Southcrest.

