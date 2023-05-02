La Jolla chocolatier makes Grammys chocolates for Clive Davis' party

"It was honestly such an honor; the fact that anybody knew who I was to ask for something like that was awesome," said Katz.

SAN DIEGO — Robin Katz got a sweet request that she couldn’t refuse! She’s the San Diego version of Willy Wonka.

Katz was a Sous Chef at the Marine Room in La Jolla for ten years, and now she is a chocolatier.

"It means I have fun! I make chocolate for hotels and restaurants, and resorts. I make 1,000 chocolates a day all by hand," said Katz.

She started her own chocolate business, Nola Rose Chocolate, named after her daughter.

She received a sweet request from the Beverly Hilton to make chocolates for Clive Davis’ Grammy party. Davis is a five-time Grammy-winning record producer.

"It was honestly such an honor; the fact that anybody knew who I was to ask for something like that was awesome," said Katz.

She uses chocolate from Ecuador, fills it with vanilla bean crème caramel, and hand-crafts music notes onto each one.

"I wonder if Lizzo ate my chocolate or if Harry Styles ate my chocolate. If Harry Styles ate my chocolate, it would be so amazing!" said Katz.

She even let CBS 8's Ariana Cohen try painting some chocolates.

"I hand-paint everything. All the molds are designed and customized for clients. I'm not just a chocolatier. I consider myself an artist, and I think it shows," said Katz.

Now that she’s created an art of chocolate for the Grammy's, what’s next?

"The Oscars! No, just kidding," Katz chuckles. "Just building this chocolate empire!"

You can try her chocolates at Chocolat Hillcrest, Le Macaron in La Jolla, Chocolate Gaslamp, Small Goods in La Jolla, the La Jolla, or North Park farmer’s markets or order online on her website. She specializes in corporate events and weddings.