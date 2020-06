A video of a woman getting shot with a rubber bullet at the La Mesa Police station is going viral on Social Media.

LA MESA, Calif. — GRAPHIC CONTENT: The video in the this report contains graphic content. Viewer discretion advised.

Fallout continues from the weekend protests in La Mesa.

A video of a woman getting shot with a rubber bullet at the La Mesa Police station is going viral on Social Media.

News 8's David Gotfredson spoke the family of the San Diego woman who remains hospitalized in the ICU.