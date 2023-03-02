Lake Cuyamaca ranked number 4 nationally as best place for tent camping.

The popular Julian campground is known for fishing and is a local hotspot.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Lake Cuyamaca Recreation and Park District has been awarded fourth place as best tent campground in North America. This is according to CampSpot's best camping 2023 list. The award was based on reservation data, photography, listings, reviews, and expert insight.

The lake is best known for its fishing, stunning mountains views and great scenic scenes.

It's only 40 miles away and a little over an hour drive from San Diego. Locals around San Diego find it's a family friendly place for camping.

One of the highlights of camping at the lake is it's a place to relax, go on hikes, catch majestic sunsets as the sky turns shades of orange, pink, and purple and enjoy the stars in night.

The lake is great for fishing. Angler can catch Trout, Bass, Bluegill, Crappie, Catfish, and Sturgeon year-round.

Camping is also available all year. There are a few campgrounds to choose from including Green Valley Falls and Paso Picacho.

If you don't want to stay in a tent you can rent a cabin under $100 a night. There are plenty of RV sites. Chamber Park campground has 17 sites and there are eight RV sites at Lone Pine. All sites offer electrical hookups, picnic tables, grills, and coin-operated restrooms and showers.