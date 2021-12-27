Plane crash reported in East County San Diego

The crash was reported around 7:15 p.m. near Pepper Drive and Second Street in the unincorporated Bostonia area near El Cajon.

EL CAJON, Calif. — Several reports of a plane down in East County San Diego were made to the San Diego Sheriff's Department on Monday night. The crash was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the area of Pepper Drive and Somerlane Street in the unincorporated Bostonia area near El Cajon.

Fire and plumes of smoke were seen in video provided by residents in the area. In a live stream by a Facebook user, cars were seen on fire in front of a home and debris littered the street as crews worked to extinguish flames and additional crews arrived on the scene.

The location of the incident was a few miles away from Gillespie Field airport in El Cajon.

The sheriff's department said several power lines were down in the area and SDG&E's outage map showed about 2,500 customers without power late Monday evening. SDG&E confirmed the outage was due to the plane crash.

The crash comes less than three months after a small aircraft crashed into homes in another East County San Diego neighborhood killing two people and destroying two homes. The Oct. 11 plane crash in Santee claimed the lives of the pilot Dr. Sugata Das and a UPS driver who was struck on the ground Steve Krueger.