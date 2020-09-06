La Mesa woman shot in head with projectile at protest released from hospital

Leslie Furcron and her attorney Dante Pride plan to host a press conference Wednesday morning in from of La Mesa City Hall or La Mesa Police Department headquarters

LA MESA, Calif. — A 59-year-old woman who was shot in the head with a projectile during a La Mesa protest on May 30 was released from the hospital Tuesday, according to her attorney Dante Pride. Leslie Furcron and Pride plan to host a press conference Wednesday morning in from of La Mesa City Hall or La Mesa Police Department headquarters if barricades in the area are down.

Video of Furcron being struck with bean bag outside the LMPD headquarters circulated on social media and led to accusations of police brutality. Furcron was hospitalized following the incident and was in intensive care in a medically induced coma with a breathing tube at one point.

"When I first saw her it was kind of crazy to see my mom like that with a tube down her throat. It kind of made me tear up for a second. I was used to seeing her bright smile, or yelling at me or talking about something. So, to see her like that really shocked me. I was like, how could you do her like that? I know black men have been involved in a lot of stuff but I couldn't believe they would actually shoot an innocent black, grandmother in her face with her hands up. So, I was really hurt about it," her son Ahmed Furcron told News 8 last week.

The protest Leslie Furcron was participating in was held following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis and called for an end to systemic racism and police violence against black people.

Furcron was live-streaming the protest on Facebook when she was struck.

The La Mesa grandmother's family and civil rights activists have called for the officer who shot Furcron to be publicly identified, fired and charged with attempted murder.

The attorney representing the family said he reviewed dozens of videos and spoke with scores of people present at the protest saw no evidence that Furcron was violent or did anything to justify being shot.

"The police need to be held accountable. There are consequences to these police actions that will bring harm and death to anybody anywhere, especially over and over again to black people. There are consequences," community activist Tasha Williamson told News 8 last week.

It's uncertain whether the officer who opened fire was with the La Mesa Police Department or another agency, though Pride said he believes it was an LMPD officer.



A representative of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the regional agency had no role in the shooting.

Also on Tuesday, La Mesa released a detailed timeline of the events surrounding the protests which were followed by looting and rioting in the city on May 30.

An 8:16 p.m. entry notes the crowd carrying an injured woman who was possibly hit by a bean bag round. La Mesa Police said this woman is Furcron, who was shot by a bean bag round in the forehead.