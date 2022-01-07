Lifeguards and police push safety message for 4th of July weekend

First responders call it the 'Super Bowl Weekend' for the beach areas as the Independence Day brings huge crowds to our shores. Local lifeguards are encourage safety

SAN DIEGO — Fully staffed from the ocean to Mission Bay, San Diego Lifeguards say they have all the resources they need ready for the influx of people this 4th of July.

"We have our extra equipment deployed and all of our plans in place to be able to manage the extra crowds throughout the weekend,” said Marine Safety Captain, Maureen Hodges of San Diego Fire Rescue Lifeguards.

Lifeguards will staff extra crews at the boat launches to do equipment checks. And they'll make sure everyone has all the required safety gear and proper documentation to be on the water, from life jackets to California Boater Cards for operators aged 45-years-old or younger.

"Safety on the water is our number one concern, so we always want to encourage folks to check in with the lifeguards before they settle in and find their spot for the day. Check the conditions with lifeguards because the conditions will change throughout the day on the bay and at the beach,” Hodges said.

San Diego police officers already have mobile command centers set up.

"We are going to have police officers out on the water and on boats. We are going to have them on quads and on off-road vehicles out in the sand they are going to be on foot, and they are going to be on police cars and motorcycles,” said Capt. Scott Wahl of the San Diego Police Department.

Capt. Wahl says the safety rules are simple: no alcohol allowed at the beach or bay areas, you can't camp overnight and don't bring any fireworks.

"Canines that can detect fireworks will be out. It is a citable offense, and we will be taking enforcement action. This is the Super Bowl weekend out in the beach areas. We are expecting large crowds,” Wahl said.

There will also be paramedics on the water.

The STAR, or Special Tactics and Rescue team says they are well prepared to handle any medical emergencies.

"Especially on the 4th of July when it becomes that much more crowded, for engine companies and ambulances to get to the beaches, now we have resources that can come from the water to the beach and get patient care at a higher level,” said Fire captain Cory Beckwith, the STAR team leader.