Little change to average San Diego County gas price

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Saturday to $4.353 one day after rising three-tenths of a cent.

The average price is two-tenths of a cent higher than one week ago, six-tenths of a cent more than one month ago and $1.124 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen $1.126 since the start of the year.