Big crowds at San Diego beaches for Labor Day weekend

Lifeguards are warning beachgoers to get there early as big crowds are expected for the holiday day weekend, which is also one of their busiest times for rescues.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — More and more people are hitting the sand and enjoying their time at the beach. Some people traveled from halfway across the country while others were already here soaking up the sun.

"The weather is warm, the water is in the mid-60s, so it is a perfect day to come and enjoy the beach,” San Diego Fire and Rescue Marine Safety Lt. Lonnie Stephens.

Taking it to the ocean to kick off a 3-day holiday weekend, at Pacific Beach, big crowds are expected.

Peaceful day at Pacific Beach as many are making their way to the water to kick off the 3-day #LaborDayWeekend ⛱ @SDLifeguards say it’s one of the busiest times of the year for rescues🚨 @CBS8 @DeskEight pic.twitter.com/p6BbFlokJT — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) September 4, 2021

"We just recommend people pack their patience, parking lots are full, there is limited parking, beach space will be limited as we move through Monday,” said Lt. Stephens.

San Diego Lifeguards offer this advice for all beachgoers.

“Bring a shade structure, stay hydrated, wear a long sleeve shirt and stay under that umbrella, and drink a lot of water,” Stephens said.

It was the perfect day to play beach volleyball and spend time with family.

"We are hanging out with our grandmother, we are probably going to be here at the beach again and exercise,” said Ariel Lawley, visiting her grandmother with her sister Sarah.

Lilian Lawley is 97-years-old and happy to see her two granddaughters from Montana.

"I think it's just really nice for everyone to get out and enjoy the sun again,” Lawley said.

From sunbathing to simply taking a nap on the sand, San Diego is an out-of-towners dream.

"It's 75 here, and it is just gorgeous, look at the people out there. It is amazing while it is 105 heat index in Oklahoma, which is not a good thing,” said Shawn Fulkerson, visiting his daughter at the University of San Diego from Oklahoma City.

Oklahoman Shawn Fulkerson was decked out in University of Oklahoma gear when he ran into a team rival, an Oklahoma State fan, on the boardwalk. This vacation is his family's first time in a long time out due to the pandemic.

"We are starting to get out, but we are being careful, the virus is still out there, and people need to be careful, but we are trying to have a little fun in between,” Fulkerson said

There were streams of bikers, skateboarders and some doing fancy tricks on their set of wheels.

Lifeguards say Labor Day Weekend is one of their busiest times, where they see an increase in rescues.

"Know your limits when you're out there in that ocean, you know we are expecting an increase in swell and an increase in wave height, so that always will increase our rip current activity and rip currents are where we make all of our rescues. When you are out in the ocean, remember to shuffle your feet that will help lessen or mitigate stepping on a stingray, but if you do step on a stingray and feel that pain, please approach the nearest tower, and we will give you the hot water treatment," Lt. Stephens.

WATCH RELATED: Labor Day in San Diego 1992 (September 2021)