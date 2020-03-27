SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Does California's stay at home order have you cooped up inside your home dreaming of the beautiful San Diego beaches? Instead of pressing your face against a window to try to sneak a peek of the great outdoors, you can find all your favorite beach views from the comfort of your couch.

From Coronado to Cardiff to Carlsbad, HDOnTap has all the live streaming views you need to remind you what is out there at the coast and will be still waiting for you to enjoy when the beaches and parks open up again.

Each of these live streams are live 24/7 so make sure to bookmark this page so you can come back every time you need your virtual beach-fix.

All live streams are provided courtesy of HDOnTap.

CARDIFF REEF

CATAMARAN

HOTEL DEL CORONADO

BAHIA

DEL MAR BEACH

CARLSBAD BEACH