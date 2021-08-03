Local advocate calls for more policing to combat prostitution

News 8 video showed sex solicitation along Delbergia Street in Barrio Logan.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — Marisa Ugarte has spent more than two decades helping women who sell their bodies to survive.

“It's the most horrible way of surviving,” Ugarte said.

“The first right of a woman is the right not to have to prostitute. It's economic violence and gender inequality that brings her there," she said.

Ugarte runs the Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition in National City, providing guidance and safe shelters to women on the streets.

“Some people will say it's the oldest profession in the world. No. It's the oldest oppression in the world,” Ugarte said.

She had a message for men (the Johns) who pick up prostitutes and pay for sex.

“You will be arrested. Your wife will find out. And you may catch a gazillion diseases. You're contributing to human trafficking. You may not realize it. And you may have a teenage daughter that may be recruited,” she said.

Ugarte viewed the News 8 report showing prostitutes and Johns hooking up in broad daylight along Dalbergia Street in Barrio Logan, right across Main Street from the 32nd Street Naval Station.

She said more police on the streets can stop it.

“Look what happened when the guy saw the police right behind him. I almost laughed because it was such a quick reaction. The girl jumps out and he's gone,” Ugarte said.

The problem is, solicitation of prostitution is a misdemeanor, and law enforcement is stretched thin.

“You need a babysitter on those streets 24/7. There's not enough manpower or the funds to provide that type of monitoring on a place,” said Ugarte.

She also worries about the next generation of young women being recruited.

“For every one girl that you buy, three more come into the industry that are children,” she said.

Ugarto also spoke to News 8 about a new bill in Sacramento, SB-357, that would decriminalize loitering for the intent of prostitution. She said she opposes the bill because any effort to decriminalize prostitution benefits the sex trafficking industry.

The Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition operates a national hotline for sex trafficking victims. Call 1-888-373-7888.