San Diego and California leaders react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Many local and state leaders sounded off after the controversial ruling.

SAN DIEGO — The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Overturning the landmark case will now make abortion a state issue rather than federal.

Local and state leaders are sounding off over the ruling.

Mayor Todd Gloria

“This is a dark day for our nation. The Supreme Court has failed in its core duty to provide equal justice under the law. A woman’s right to reproductive freedom, including abortion, has been recognized for half a century and now is being rolled back by Justices who are catering to the country’s right-wing extremists. I am outraged and horrified — but undeterred.

“Here in California and in San Diego, I pledge to do everything within my power to preserve reproductive freedom and the privacy rights every American should be able to enjoy.”

Nora Vargas

As someone who has been at the forefront of the reproductive justice movement, fighting for access to abortion for 30 years, it’s a shame we’ve gotten to this moment in time. Today’s actions are disheartening, but I want to make sure everyone is reminded that access to abortion is safe, legal and accessible. Every resident of San Diego County who needs an abortion will have access. Every Californian who needs an abortion will have access and anyone coming to California seeking an abortion, is welcomed and will have access to an abortion.

Abortion is healthcare. Protecting reproductive rights and access to abortion will continue to be a health care priority to me. Today, I stand in solidarity with advocates across our county and our nation, with a broken heart. The fight continues. We will continue to organize, mobilize and fight to defend our right to access safe, legal abortions.

Nathan Fletcher

“This is a dark day in our country as constitutionally protected rights that have been in place for almost half a century have been erased. This decision will create uncertainty where there was clarity. Today’s ruling is one that none of us hoped to see, but one we all feared could occur. We must use this tremendous setback as motivation. It’s time to fight forward, to fight for what is right, and work together to fight injustices against women and all people.

“In California, we have safeguards in place to preserve your right to choose. Your reproductive freedom is safe here, and your County is committed to preserving reproductive healthcare and protecting your right to choose.”

Rep. Juan Vargas

“Today's Supreme Court decision is fundamentally wrong and extremely disappointing,” said Rep. Vargas. “The Court's conservative majority has turned back the clock on our nation's progress, impacting millions of women and restricting their access to reproductive health care. Roe v. Wade was the law of the land, and overturning precedent could now jeopardize other hard-fought legal victories, including LGBTQIA+ rights, racial equality, and more. I'm proud that my home state of California has introduced legislation allowing Californians to continue making their own reproductive health care decisions. However, millions of women across the country now face a different reality. This is a disappointing day, but the fight is not yet over. I'll continue working to ensure that our nation always moves forward, not backward.”

Roe v. Wade was the law of the land. Today's Supreme Court decision is fundamentally wrong and extremely disappointing, impacting millions of women across the country.



California Senate Leader Toni Atkins

“I share the searing fury felt by the majority of Americans who are angry and scared for what this Supreme Court decision means—for the lives of their daughters, granddaughters, and loved ones. For the lives of everyone who will be left without options as a result of this regressive decision. With this ruling, the Supreme Court has turned its back on safety and equality. But in California, those values remain firmly rooted. Here, pregnant individuals and their families will always be entitled to dignity, understanding, and reproductive choice.

“During my time running a women’s health clinic, I saw firsthand what lack of access meant. I listened to and learned from a distraught mother whose daughter died after an illegal abortion, and helped women understand all of their options when they thought they had none. We will not be shoved back into the dark days of desperate decisions. Abortion is health care and the decision to have one lies solely with the patient. California will not leave people vulnerable to the tyranny of a loud minority.”

CA Representative Kevin McCarthy

Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection. I applaud this historic ruling, which will save countless innocent lives. The Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people’s elected representatives in Congress and the states. In the days that follow, we must keep rejecting extreme policies that seek to allow late-term abortions and taxpayer dollars to fund these elective procedures. Much work remains to protect the most vulnerable among us.

Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection. I applaud this historic ruling, which will save countless innocent lives.



