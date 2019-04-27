POWAY, Calif — San Diego Sheriff’s have detained a man in connection to a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue.

According to police, a man walked into the Chabad synagogue in Poway and started shooting. Police say there are "a lot of injuries" with varying degrees of severity.

The shooting took place at 11:30 a.m. as worshipers were celebrating the final day of Passover.

The shooter then took off down the street where he was eventually taken into custody. Authorities are confident their was only one shooter.

Witnesses say the man had a tactical vest and a tactical helmet although this information has not been confirmed by police.

Multiple churches in the area are still on lock down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Brandon Lewis

Heather Hope