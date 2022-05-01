Man in jail after intervening in fight on bus that led to death of another passenger

While being restrained by Hilbert, the victim lost consciousness and went into medical distress, the lieutenant said.

SAN DIEGO — A 55-year-old man was jailed Sunday on suspicion of murder in the death of a man involved in a violent disturbance aboard a bus downtown, police said.

Homicide detectives arrested Edward Hilbert, who was booked into San Diego Central Jail at 5:17 a.m. Sunday.

At 8:08 p.m. Saturday, police were called by Metropolitan Transit Service officials reporting a disturbance on a bus in the area of 1400 F St., said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.

"Officers from Central Division located the bus just north of F Street on 14th Street and found an unresponsive male lying on the floor of the bus," the lieutenant said. "Officers called for medics and performed life- saving measures until paramedics arrived."

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was identified, but his name was not released pending family notification.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and were investigating the incident.

Detectives learned that the victim became involved in an altercation with a female passenger on the bus. Hilbert witnessed the altercation and physically intervened and restrained the victim for several minutes, Shebloski said.

While being restrained by Hilbert, the victim lost consciousness and went into medical distress, the lieutenant said.

Hilbert was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was encouraged to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.