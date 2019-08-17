POWAY, Calif. — A man was found shot to death at an apartment complex early Saturday, officials said.



Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded to the Sofi apartment complex on Midland Road at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Sheriff's Lt. Ted Greenawald. A man was found dead from a gunshot wound, he said.



Deputies were investigating the death and no further details were provided.