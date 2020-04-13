SAN DIEGO —

Faulconer and Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry on Monday announced over $300,000 in private donations to launch a new partnership that will expand the City’s Small Business Relief Fund and allow the community to make donations of any size to support local businesses.

The City of San Diego, Cal Coast Cares Foundation, San Diego Grantmakers, Qualcomm and GoFundMe are among the partners launching an effort to allow corporate partners and individuals to donate to the City’s Small Business Relief Fund.

Cal Coast Credit Union, GoFundMe and Qualcomm have each given $100,000 to initiate the fundraising effort, and all funds raised will supplement the City’s previous contribution of more than $6 million.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after more than 9,000 small businesses submitted applications to the City for micro-loans and grants.

