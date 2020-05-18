Mayor Faulconer, Supervisor Jacob announce safe reopenings ahead of Tuesday vote

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will take action Tuesday related the revised state reopening metrics.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — California is relaxing some of its reopening criteria and that could mean most of the state may soon be offering services such as dining at restaurants. The criteria announced Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom applies to counties that want to reopen faster than the state.

Twenty-four mainly rural counties already have won approval under the old standards. The changes eliminate requirements that a county have zero deaths and no more than one case per 10,000 residents over 14 days. Now counties do not have to meet a threshold for deaths.

They can have no more than 25 cases per 100,000 residents.

With the state introducing new reopening criteria on Monday after Mayor Faulconer and Supervisor Cox urged the governor for a more realistic plan, the mayor will be joined this afternoon by County Supervisor Dianne Jacob to discuss actions the region is taking to secure more local control to reopen safely.