Military aircraft crashes near Glamis

There is no confirmation on any injuries or fatalities or number of people on the aircraft.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office says that a military aircraft has crashed near Glamis.

The crash happened near State Route 78 and Coachella Canal Road. Navy officials confirmed that the aircraft that crashed belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and military and civilian first responders are currently on site.

Naval Air Facility El Centro confirmed the crash on their Facebook page saying, "EMERGENCY ALERT! #NAFEC has just received reports of a downed aircraft in the vicinity of Coachella Canal Road and the 78. Installation Federal Fire, and Imperial County Fire Department are responding, We have no additional details at this time. As facts become verified and available, information will be released on the base’s Facebook page. Please be patient as the installation team works through this emergency."

